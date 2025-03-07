Education by Mitti Hicks Ohio University Students Plan Next Steps After University Pauses Black Alumni Reunion In a statement from the 2025 BAR Planning Committee, organizers say the decision to cancel the more than 40-year tradition was made in light of the U.S. Department of Education's Dear Colleagues Letter and the impending Ohio Senate Bill 1 (SB1).







Former and current Ohio University students are planning the next steps after the univeristy paused the Black Alumni Reunion (BAR). In a statement from the 2025 BAR Planning Committee, leaders say the decision to cancel the more than 40-year-old event was made in light of the U.S. Department of Education’s Dear Colleagues Letter and the impending Ohio Senate Bill 1.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the committee said in the letter, adding, “we are deeply saddened disappointed, and disheartened to share this news.”

For most alumni that attend BAR, hotels and flights are booked years in advance since the event takes place every three years. In light of the news, Ohio University Black Alumni/Student Connection is planning to host a virtual OU Black Alumni Town Hall Meeting on March 9 to discuss how to move forward and the attack on Diversity in Ohio higher education.

Ohio University BAR Showcases Black Excellence

At HBCUs, homecomings are large-scale celebrations that bring together alumni, current students, celebrities, and even the surrounding community to celebrate Black excellence, Black history, culture, and pride. Homecoming at HBCUs are star-studded events with parades, tailgates, concerts, and more, in the name of unity and resilience.

But at predominantly white institutions — often referred to as PWIs, Black students and alumni have to get creative in creating these kinds of spaces. BAR at Ohio University does just that every three years.

Ohio University’s Black Alumni Reunion is a celebration of prevailing at a university where the representation is limited and isolation – from firsthand experience – can set in fast.

As of July 1, 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau showed that of the 62,700 residents in Athens, about 2.9% (a little more than 1,800) of residents are Black. Black student enrollment at the university reflects the town’s population. In the same year, of the more 20,000 students enrolled, only 1,1,20 (or 5.3%) as African American.

The canceling of BAR has sent shockwaves of disappointment throughout the Bobcat community, both locally and nationally.