Ohio Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 3-Year-Olf Boy To Death In Supermarket Parking Lot

An Ohio woman has been charged in the stabbing death of a 3-year-old boy and an attack on the boy’s mother after allegedly committing a “random act of violence” in the parking lot outside of a supermarket in North Olmsted.

Bionca Ellis, 32, reportedly walked past Margot Wood and her son, Julian, while in the Giant Eagle supermarket. After following the pair into the parking lot, Ellis allegedly stabbed both of them with a knife she had taken from the Volunteers of America thrift store. Wood was stabbed in the shoulder, while Julian was stabbed in the face and back. The incident took place on June 3.

Police officers responded to several 911 calls after 3 p.m. to the store’s parking lot.

“There’s a lady with a knife stabbing somebody in the lot at Giant Eagle,” a woman reportedly told dispatchers. “She’s walking toward Lorain with a knife in her hand.”

An employee of Giant Eagle told dispatchers, “There’s a child; he’s bleeding all over the place. I don’t know what happened to him. They’re doing CPR on him. Is he breathing? I don’t know.”

On June 4, at Rocky River Municipal Court, Judge Brian Hagan set Ellis’ bond at $1 million.

The Associated Press reported that a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Ellis on multiple charges on June 5, including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

According to Live 5 WCSC, Detective Sgt. Matthew Beck said the motive of her action is unknown, but “everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence.”

Ellis was arrested last year for stealing from a Walmart store in North Olmsted and convicted of a reduced charge of unauthorized use of property.

“Our hearts go out to the two victims of what appears to be a random act of violence,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said in a written statement.

Giant Eagle also commented on the tragic incident, “We are aware of the reported incident and are working with the authorities. For the moment, they (the authorities) are the best source for information.”

