Metro Boomin Gives $100K To 5 St. Louis Nonprofits In Honor of Late Mother

Record producer Metro Boomin donated $100,000 to five women-dedicated nonprofits in his hometown of St. Louis to honor his late mother.

In 2022, Leslie Joanne Wayne was killed by her husband, who later killed himself. Now, Metro remains committed to empowering other women in the name of his beloved mother.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro in a statement to Variety. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, the Haven of Grace, the Little Bit Foundation, and Parents as Teachers will all receive $20,000 checks. Metro partnered with Rung for Women and Amazon Access to deliver the grants, which will help these organization help women handle such burdens as debt, childcare, and paying rent.

Metro previoulsy hosted the Leslie Joanne Soiree previously, a gala for 250 single mothers that included a performance by R&B singer and actress Brandy. The December 2023 event was the beginning of Metro’s plans to establish a nonprofit foundation. Rung for Women will also help its launch.

“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Rung for Women’s president Leslie Gill. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”

Metro’s music has held chart-topping success as well. His latest collaborative album, “We Don’t Trust You,” with Future, debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 in April. Its sequel, We Still Don’t Trust You, also claimed the top spot.

