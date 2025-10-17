Global by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors A Taste Of Tradition: Grenadian Chef Keith Le Liber On The Heart Of ‘Oil Down’ In Grenada, few dishes embody national pride like oil down.







Written by Vashell Glasgow & Sean Mitchell



Chef Keith Le Liber shares how Grenada’s national dish blends flavor, history, and community into one powerful cultural symbol. In Grenada, few dishes embody national pride like oil down—the hearty, one-pot meal that represents heritage, resilience, and togetherness. To dive deeper into the dish’s cultural roots and culinary craft, BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Senior Sous Chef Keith Le Liber, a proud Grenadian who has spent years perfecting the traditional recipe. In our conversation,

Le Liber explained the essential ingredients, historical origins, and communal spirit of oil down, revealing why it remains a beloved staple across the Caribbean.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: As a Grenadian chef, I can imagine you make the traditional national dish, oil down, quite often.

KEITH LE LIBER: Yes, yes, yes, we do.



What are the essential ingredients for a traditional Grenadian oil down, and are there any non-negotiable ones?

There are a few non-negotiables. You definitely have to start with the breadfruit—that’s key. Then come what we call the ground provisions like dasheen, yam, and green bananas, along with callaloo, which is very important. We use saffron-infused coconut milk and a mix of meats—chicken, pigtails, smoked meat, and saltfish—to give it that unique combination of flavors. It’s what we call a one-pot dish.

So, there’s a traditional way you assemble the pot?

Yes—there’s a specific way to pack it. Once everything’s layered, you cover it and let it cook. It’s one of those dishes you don’t stir. Everything is sealed and left to do its thing.



From those ingredients, which would you say are absolutely non-negotiable?

The breadfruit, the callaloo, the coconut-infused saffron milk, and the pigtail—most people will tell you those are non-negotiable. But you can adjust for vegetarians by adding beans, or use saltfish for pescatarians. Some people even throw crab in there. You can vary it, but the core elements stay the same.

You mentioned breadfruit first. Can you explain its significance?

Breadfruit is traditional to Grenada and the wider Caribbean—it’s a staple. It’s incredibly versatile: breadfruit salad, fried breadfruit, roasted, steamed—you name it.

Historically, it’s been a vital food source when in season. It shows up everywhere—oil down, side dishes, snacks. It’s central to our culture.



What’s the secret to getting that perfect, slightly oily finish without the dish being greasy?

Despite the name, oil down, no oil is added. The richness comes from the meats and the coconut milk. When everything cooks together, it creates a thick, flavorful sauce that coats the ingredients. People assume it’s greasy, but it’s not. The “oil” refers to the way the coconut milk cooks down and gives that smooth texture—no actual oil floating on top.



What’s your favorite part of making oil down? What memories does it bring up for you?

My favorite part is seeing the joy it brings. When family, friends, or guests taste it and smile—that’s priceless. It’s a dish that connects people. Historically, oil down was created during slavery, when plantation cooks combined what they had into one pot. It became a communal dish. Even today, it’s the same. You’ll see people making oil down on the beach, over a wood fire, drinking rum, playing music—it’s a celebration. You might start alone, but by the time the pot’s done, you’ve got a crowd. It’s more than food—it’s culture, memory, and togetherness in one dish.



That’s beautiful—and so true. I noticed that when I visited Grenada, oil down always brought people together.

Absolutely. It’s one of those dishes you have to have at least once a week! It embodies who we are as Grenadians—warm, communal, and proud of our traditions.



Thank you so much, Chef Le Liber, for sharing your time and passion today.

Thank you very much—and don’t forget, as we say now, “You have to grease it down!”

