Ok, Sis! Tasha Butts Hired as Georgetown Head Coach

Tasha Butts is the new lady in charge at Georgetown of women’s basketball program after a long career as an assistant and associate at Georgia Tech.

The decision comes after the university declined to renew the contract of former head coach James Howard, who manned the team through four consecutive losing seasons.

Before her time at Tech, Butts spent eight seasons at Louisiana State University as well as short stints at both the University of California Los Angeles and Duquesne.

“We wish Tasha the very best in her first head coaching opportunity at Georgetown University,” said Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner. “We believe she will thrive and are super excited for this opportunity for her. It’s been a pleasure working with Tasha, and we wish her nothing but the best.”

In four years with the Yellow Jackets, Butts helped guide Georgia Tech to two NCAA Tournament appearances, two 20-plus win seasons, nine wins over ranked opponents, and the program’s highest outright Atlantic Coast Conference finish in program history at No. 3 in 2021.

It’s obvious that her new position is well-deserved. The Georgia native also brings a storied professional career as a player to her her role.

Butts played college hoops at the University of Tennessee, a storied program, and was drafted by the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx in 2004. Though her playing time was restricted after leaving the Lynx, Butts played for several other teams before retiring to begin her coaching career.

Earlier this year, she was added to the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) Women’s Basketball Black College Coaches Watch List and was the recipient of the Giant Steps Award as an individual who has “shown courage, heroism, triumph amid adversity and community activism through the power of sport.”

Georgetown also replaced its men’s basketball coach, hiring Ed Cooley last month.