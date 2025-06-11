Travel and Leisure by Kandiss Edwards OKC Brings The ‘Thunder,’ And A Side Of Black Culture The Oklahoma City Thunder makes its first NBA finals appearance in 13 years, here's what the city has to offer if you're in town.







The Oklahoma City Thunder is making its first NBA finals entry in thirteen years. Fans and foes alike are gearing up to watch one of the most-watched American sports. Lucky fans will visit the PayCom Center to see if the men of OKC can earn its first ever championship.

Before the game begins, tourists can get a taste of the Sooner State’s cultural offerings during the day. Oklahoma City offers a unique perspective on the Sooner State, blending family fun, African cultural roots, and a thriving culinary scene.

Lodging

At the center of this shift is the newly opened OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, sprawling across more than 100 acres near the First Americans Museum. The resort is home to the fourth-largest commercial swimming pool in the United States. The OKANA is an ideal place to stay during both short and extended stays.

Cowboy Core

For those travelers who have embraced Cowboy culture, Oklahoma City is a hub that celebrates and honors Black Cowboy culture. Many Bey-Hivers on the West Coast are experiencing Cowboy Carter withdrawal. A short trip to Oklahoma City can help strengthen the link to western history.

A short drive from downtown, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, formerly the Cowboy Hall of Fame, hosts an impressive collection of Western art. The museum honors legendary Black cowboy Bill Pickett, the creator of the “bulldogging” riding method, and recognizes his contributions to the sport.

Everyday Access

Construction is ongoing in parts of the city, but it’s purposeful. New pedestrian bridges connect both banks of the Oklahoma River. The bridges expand access to walkways and bike trails, helping visitors explore the city.

Black OKC

A highlight of Oklahoma City’s cultural calendar is Juneteenth on the East. Held annually, the 2025 celebration is scheduled for June 19–21. The three-day event features a diverse range of activities, including live music performances, interactive murals, dance showcases, spoken word poetry, a 5K run/walk, and a selection of food trucks and vendors.

Southern hip-hop artist Big K.R.I.T. headlines this year’s Juneteenth festival on the East, a celebration of Black history, creativity, and resilience. The festival offers attendees an opportunity to honor the past while celebrating the present.

Food lovers also have a reason for excitement. James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Black is putting Oklahoma City on the national culinary map. His latest venture, Perle Mesta, a chic cocktail bar in Midtown, is a testament to how the city blends high-end experiences with local flavor.

While Oklahoma carries a complex past, its capital seeks to change the narrative. It is worth the trip.

