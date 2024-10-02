News by Daniel Johnson Oklahoma Pastor Arrested, Allegedly Confessed To Molesting His Daughter Bailey allegedly described himself in text messages with his wife as a “felon,” “child molester,” “rapist,” “unfaithful husband,” and as an “uncommitted father.”







Bertheophilus Maurice Bailey, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, pastor at St. Andrew Christian Church, was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Sept. 25 on two counts of first-degree rape, child sexual abuse, incest, forcible sodomy, and robbery.

According to The Roys Report, Bailey allegedly described himself in text messages with his wife as a “felon,” “child molester,” “rapist,” “unfaithful husband,” and an “uncommitted father.” Bailey also reportedly texted his wife that he believes that he “should go straight to hell” when he dies.

The party accusing the Oklahoma pastor of these heinous crimes is his daughter, Harmony Bailey Oates, now an adult. Oates detailed her reasons for coming forward in a Sept. 17 Facebook post. As a result of the post, a second victim of Bailey has come forth.

“As a victim of sexual and mental abuse at the hands of my dad (Pastor Bailey) for over a decade, I feel compelled to warn others about his predatory behavior. Despite his status as a respected member of the community, it is essential to shed light on his actions to prevent further harm to unsuspecting individuals.” Oates wrote.

Oates continued, “For too long, I suffered in silence, afraid of the repercussions of speaking out against someone with such influence and power. However, I have come to realize that silence only perpetuates the cycle of abuse, and it is crucial to break free from the chains of fear and shame.”

According to an affidavit obtained by the outlet, Oates first reported what happened to her in 2023 but did not press any charges at the time. Oates reportedly told the police that Bailey’s sexual abuse, marked by inappropriate touching of her body, began when she was in the sixth grade and turned into rape when she turned 16 or 17 years old.

Bailey remains in custody at the Tulsa County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is no longer the pastor at St. Andrew Christian Church, where he had been the pastor since 2018. When reached for comment by The Roys Report, a church receptionist informed the outlet that they had no comment about Bailey at this time.

