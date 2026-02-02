Business by Mitti Hicks A Bourbon Steeped In History: Old Hillside Honors The Harlem Hellfighters The Harlem Hellfighters spent 191 days in combat on the front lines, longer than any other American unit in WWI history.







The founders of the Black-owned bourbon brand, Old Hillside Bourbon Company, knew they would honor the Harlem Hellfighters from the moment they set foot inside the 369th Regiment Armory in Harlem in 2024 for a tour. Co-founder Emmanuel Waters confirmed that it was the kind of visit that makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“For me, personally, it was hearing the stories of fighting for a country that didn’t fight for you,” Walters said during an interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “They fought at a time when they literally couldn’t even drink out of the same water fountain as white people. Then, traveled across the world because they couldn’t even fight in their own country.”

Who Are The Harlem Hellfighters

People are familiar with the first Black military aviation unit, the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines, but very few know the significance of the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters.

Formed in 1917, this New York National Guard Unit preceded both groups and reportedly numbered in the thousands. The Harlem Hellfighters were the first all-Black U.S. combat unit to serve in Europe. They spent 191 days in combat on the front lines, longer than any other American unit in WWI history.

Despite their achievements and their status as one of the most decorated American units of WWI, these men were largely overlooked and uncelebrated. They returned to severe racism and segregation, and were not taken care of by Veterans Affairs.

“The VA only gave Henry Johnson, who was stabbed about 20 times, disability up to 85%,” said Waters. Eighty-six percent is what you needed to have the military take care of you for the rest of your life. They rated him 1% below just so they couldn’t give him benefits based on racism.”

Johnson is one of three men that Old Hillside Bourbon Company is honoring with its limited-edition bourbon.

Old Hillside Bourbon Company Honors The Harlem Hellfighters’ Bravery

Each bottle of Old Hillside Bourbon Company’s limited release this Black History Month features one of three men: James Reese Europe, Henry Johnson, and Benjamin O. Davis, Sr. Each label will come with a story of the unit and a biography of the gentleman on the label.

“This is the first product where we actually made the story create the bourbon,” said Waters.

The bourbon is finished in French oak wine barrels for 191 days, the exact number of days the Harlem Hellfighters spent on the front lines in France. The barrels originate from the same region where the Hellfighters fought, creating a rare and powerful connection between place, history, heritage, and spirit.

“Then, to top it off, we set the proof at 112. They were one unit, fighting for one enemy for two countries, thus the 112 proof,” said Waters. “Everything was meticulously done.”

The bourbon pours a warm, deep amber with subtle ruby undertones from the Pinot Noir finishing cask. On the nose, consumers will notice honeyed grain and delicate vanilla that open into gentle red-fruit accents and soft oak. On the palate, the team describes it as “mellow and approachable,” with smooth caramel and light brown sugar balanced by a “restrained whisper of rye spice.”

“With every release we do, if people are researching the story that we’re telling, then we did our job. That is what our brand is about. We want consumers to know Black history,” Waters added.

Purchasing The Limited Release

Only 150 cases will be released across the three unique commemorative labels. The bottles are available on the company website for $110 each. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Whiskey Valor Foundation, supporting veterans and their families through community programs and initiatives.

As for what’s next for the founders, they want to continue to expand in an industry that lacks representation. The U.S. spirits industry is valued at $40 billion. While Black people represent 12% of consumers, they own less than 1% of the spirits brands.

“We need the industry to represent its consumers, which is why we are fighting in a space that’s very tough to compete in,” said Waters. “We’ve been fighting for going on six years now, so every day that we’re open is a blessing.”

