by Stacy Jackson Old Navy Re-unites Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi For Summer Campaign The 'Black-ish' co-stars were more than comfortable 'twinning' and working together again for the new Old Navy summer campaign.









Former co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi have reunited for a new Old Navy campaign aimed at inspiring a summer filled with family fun.

The clothing brand enlisted the talented actresses two years after the conclusion of the ABC sitcom “Black-ish.” According to People, Ross, 51, expressed her delight in collaborating with Shahidi, 24, once again. “When you’ve worked with someone for a long time, there’s an ease to how you work and a comfort. I should say thank you, Old Navy, for bringing this little duo back together,” Ross said.

The “Summering” campaign showcases the co-stars dancing poolside, flaunting the vibrant and trendy summer looks from the new collection. Ross and Shahidi grace the California scene hand-in-hand, sporting different ensembles that reflect their styles. Ross opens in a blue monochromatic linen set, while Shahidi radiates in a red tank, white skirt, and striped sweater tied around her neck. Later, Ross stuns in a bodycon dress and she lays back over the pool.

Both celebrities have portrayed characters with fearless fashion as part of the “Black-ish” series from 2014 to 2022. In 2017, Shahidi told Vogue about her character Zoe Johnson’s dynamic style choices. “Zoey Johnson [the character Shahidi plays on ‘Black-ish’] has taught me how to be adventurous,” Shahidi said at the time. “Even from the first season to the third season there’s such a drastic change in what she wears, and it’s funny, because her closet is what I wish my closet looked like.”

Shahidi shared with People that the best part of the Old Navy campaign with Ross was “noticing how similar our instincts are in certain moments… or when other people notice our twinning mannerisms!” The ad culminates with the beauties facing each other in red and blue matching sets, affirming how fabulous the other looks rocking the brand’s clothes.

Old Navy’s new summer pieces are now available in stores and online.

