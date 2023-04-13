Oldest Living Black World War II Veteran Turns 100 Years Old

Thomas Taylor, a World War II veteran from Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, has turned 100 years old and is now one of the oldest living African American survivors.

In a Facebook post, the staff members from Butler Street Senior Living are celebrating Thomas’ milestone, and has so far exceeded its goal to receive 100 letters of congratulations equivalent to Thomas’ 100 fruitful years.

The center said it is only right to pay tribute to Taylor for his sacrifices far from his home during World War II. And sadly, when he returned home, he had to endure the death of his wife and son.

Despite that, Taylor says he lived a fulfilling life.

“When you’re having problems don’t let them get to you, just stick them out and try to realize what you can do, if you can do something do it, if you can’t don’t try and overload yourself,” he told FOX43.

