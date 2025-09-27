Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kanye Udoh And Jordan Crook Partner With ClipDart In Groundbreaking NIL Deal The athletes will help raise funds to provide culturally competent haircuts for underserved students and local Phoenix communities.







Two student-athletes at Arizona State University, Kanye Udoh and Jordan Crook, have agreed to a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with ClipDart to help pay for haircuts for underserved students at the university, as well as in the surrounding Phoenix communities.

Udoh and Crook will help raise money for the company founded by Kyle Parker, who aims to ensure that everyone can overcome haircare inequities. This initiative stems from Parker’s own experience, as a student at Grinnell College in Iowa, where he was unable to access culturally competent haircare. The deal is a first-of-its-kind initiative that will use the athletes’ platforms to raise funds for ClipDart, which will fund the free, on-site haircuts for those in need.

“I’m proud to use my platform to support communities who don’t have access to these essential resources,” said Udoh in a written statement. “This NIL deal is different because it helps me serve others in a revolutionary way—and it shows that ASU stands for lifting others up.”

ClipDart has been at the forefront of tackling haircare inequity since 2021, when Parker, as founder of the company, delivered more than 40,000 free haircuts across 30 states. The company collaborated with over 200 organizations, including schools, senior centers, shelters, and other community-based groups.

“This NIL deal is much bigger than sports—it reimagines how student-athletes can directly impact their communities,” said Parker.

Both Udoh and Crook will participate in content campaigns and community activations to help amplify the message ClipDart has been delivering since its inception, making sure that access to culturally competent haircare is essential for mental wellness. The first-year goal of the NIL partnership is to raise $10,000. That would be enough to provide more than 150 free haircuts for ASU students and people in shelters in Phoenix.

With the launch of this NIL deal, ClipDart continues to grow throughout the country, having recently secured several public health grants, making it the first haircare organization in Arizona to be awarded county-level funding.

