Former NFL Defensive Tackle Oliver Gibson Dead At 53

Former defensive tackle Oliver Gibson, who played in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, has died. He was 53.

According to CBS Sports, no information has been publicly released regarding the cause of his death. Gibson’s family announced his death on June 29. Notre Dame, his alma mater, acknowledged his death via social media.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oliver Gibson. We send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Saz7l8Xwnq — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 30, 2025

After Gibson left Notre Dame in 1995, he was drafted by the Steelers in the NFL in the fourth round. He was on the team for four seasons, recording 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and recovered one fumble as a reserve. He signed with the Bengals in 1999, where he became the team’s starting defensive tackle. While playing for the team, he recorded 201 tackles, including 37 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, while also defending 10 passes, intercepting one pass, and recovering two fumbles.

Gibson started all 48 games during his first three seasons for the Bengals, but in 2002, due to injuries, he only played in nine games. The next year, his last in the NFL, he returned to a reserve role.

During his NFL career, Gibson recorded 243 tackles with 37 for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Gibson, who played football at Romeoville High School in Illinois, returned in 2014 to become the school’s football coach and to serve asn an assistant basketball coach, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Chad Johnson, who was a teammate of Gibson in Cincinnati, acknowledged the death by posting an old photo on X of the two during their playing days.

