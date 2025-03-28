Pittsburgh Steelers Lose Top 2 Quarterbacks To New York Teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their top two quarterbacks last season over the past week.

According to Steelers Now, last season’s starer, Russell Wilson, signed with the New York Giants. The news came after Russell’s back-up, Justin Fields, signed with the New York Jets.

Even the third-string quarterback from last season, Kyle Allen, bolted. Allen signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions, a team that should contend for the Super Bowl.

So, for the second straight season, the Steelers will have a new starting quarterback in 2025.

Who will it be? Good question.

Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who spent the last two seasons with the Jets, has talked to the Steelers. The free agent met with head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, team owner and president Art Rooney II, and several coaches for six hours recently, according to ESPN. But nothing is definite. Rodgers, 41, is also on the downside of a brilliant career.

In the meantime, the team has brought back former backup Mason Rudolph and signed Skylar Thompson, late of the Miami Dolphins. Neither evoke memories of Terry Bradshaw. Or even Mark Malone.

The upcoming NFL Draft is an option. While management tries to hammer out the options for the next starting quarterback, the team has shown interest in potential late-round picks like Jalen Milroe of the University of Alabama, and Quinn Ewers, who played for the University of Texas after a stint at Ohio State.

Although head coach Mike Tomlin has kept his streak of winning seasons intact at 18 and counting, he hasn’t had a steady option at the quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. It looks like he could have another year of uncertainty when the NFL season starts again this fall.

RELATED CONTENT: Mike Tomlin Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Pittsburgh Steelers