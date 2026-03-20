Allen University Fires Head Coach Olivia Gaines After 2 Winning Seasons

After Olivia Gaines led Allen University’s women’s basketball team to an overall record of 36-19 over two years, the school has terminated her as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

According to HBCU Gameday, the former South Carolina Gamecocks guard will no longer patrol the sidelines for the school, as her agent has confirmed that her employment at Allen has ended.

Back-to-back winning seasons, and history made wasn’t enough to keep former Gamecocks star and Dawn Staley disciple Olivia Gaines at the D2 HBCU. @livforhoops with the scoop: https://t.co/V3bIfOE6Gh pic.twitter.com/Dig6cyaYUB — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 19, 2026

WLTX reported that the school released a statement about the termination.

“The University is grateful for the time, energy, and commitment that Coach Olivia Gaines has dedicated to our Women’s Basketball program but has decided to move in a different direction.”

“The priority remains providing a positive and competitive environment for our student athletes both on and off the court. Allen is committed to continuing the growth and success of the program, and a search for new leadership will begin immediately.”

The shocking move takes place after her wins elevated the program during her tenure. Two consecutive seasons with a winning record and winning 18 games (18-9, 13-6 in conference play) for the 2024-2025 season, which set a program record while finishing in second place in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). That was the highest the team has finished in school history. This past season, the team ended the year with an almost identical first-season record of 18-10 overall, with a conference record of 16-8.

While heading the program, the women’s basketball team held the best overall record among all sports at the school.

Gaines came up under the tutelage of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley while playing for the Gamecocks, helping the team win SEC titles and reach the Final Four in 2015.

She began her college career at Louisburg College. In 2013, she was named NJCAA National Player of the Year and led her team to a national championship.

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