Men by Selena Hill Meet Olivier Audemars, The Black Executive Shaping The Luxury Watch Industry The fourth-generation descendant of Audemars Piguet’s founding family is drawing attention as the iconic watchmaker prepares for a highly anticipated collaboration with Swatch







Luxury watches are known for being associated with wealth, exclusivity, and prestige. But amid growing conversations about Black representation in elite industries, one executive is quietly reshaping perceptions of who holds power inside one of the world’s most influential watch brands.

Olivier Audemars, vice chairman of the board of directors for Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, is gaining widespread attention in light of the company’s upcoming collaboration with Swatch. According to CassiusLife, Audemars is not only a top executive at the company but also a descendant of one of the luxury brand’s founders.

Olivier Audemars

Founded in 1875 in Le Brassus, Switzerland, Audemars Piguet is one of the most prestigious names in haute horology, known for high-end timepieces such as the Royal Oak. Today, it is still privately owned by its founders’ descendants. Audemars is the great-grandson of Edward Auguste Piguet, one of the company’s founders. However, his path into the family business was not immediate. According to CassiusLife, Audemars initially pursued a career in materials science and launched his own laboratory before joining the company in 1997. He later became vice chairman of the board in 2014.

His growing visibility comes as Audemars Piguet prepares to partner with Swatch on a new collaboration reportedly tied to “Royal Pop,” which dropped with much anticipation on May 16. The partnership marks a notable culture shift for a brand traditionally associated with scarcity and exclusivity.

For watch enthusiasts and collectors alike, Audemars’ story represents more than luxury. Rather, it highlights the often-overlooked presence of Black leadership in industries historically viewed as inaccessible to people of color.

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