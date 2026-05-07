Business by Janee Bolden As Funding Tightens For Black Businesses, USBC Launches New Accelerator Program The accelerator aims to help Black-owned brands strengthen operations, scale, and access







At a moment when many Black entrepreneurs are questioning where sustainable support will come from next, the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. is betting on growth.

What is the USBC 360° Accelerator?

The organization recently announced the launch of the USBC 360° Accelerator, a 12-week hybrid program designed to support growth-stage Black founders in the consumer packaged goods industry. The Accelerator aims to help Black-owned brands strengthen operations, scale, and access new growth opportunities at a time when many diversity-focused funding initiatives are shrinking or disappearing altogether.

Applications for the program are open through May 25, with participants receiving mentorship, business development support, long-term strategic planning, and access to up to $100,000 in grant funding.

Strategic Support in a Volatile DEI Landscape

The Accelerator specifically targets founders who already have traction and are now navigating the realities of expansion — inventory, staffing, operations, distribution, and financial sustainability.

“USBC 360° represents a strategic investment in the growth and sustainability of Black entrepreneurship,” Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., said in a statement. “By equipping founders with the tools, resources, and access to capital needed to expand across multiple channels, we are not only strengthening Black-owned businesses but also positioning them for long-term success.”

Why It Matters: Bridging the Capital Gap

For many Black founders, long-term sustainability has become one of the biggest challenges in today’s business climate.

Over the past several years, Black-owned businesses have experienced both heightened visibility and growing uncertainty. While corporate commitments to diversity and supplier inclusion surged following the racial justice movement of 2020, many entrepreneurs have since watched companies scale back DEI efforts, reduce funding initiatives, or shift priorities entirely.

That reality has made infrastructure-building increasingly important.

Rather than focusing solely on startup ideation or exposure, the USBC 360° Accelerator appears designed to help founders strengthen the operational side of their businesses. Participants will leave the program with a 90-day operational and financial optimization plan and an 18- to 24-month growth strategy tailored to support long-term expansion.

The Accelerator also connects founders with mentors and operators who understand the specific challenges Black entrepreneurs often face while scaling businesses in competitive consumer markets.

For Black-owned consumer brands, success often requires navigating limited access to capital, retail partnerships, manufacturing relationships, and distribution pipelines — all while trying to maintain profitability and visibility in crowded markets.

The U.S. Black Chambers’ latest effort suggests a growing recognition that Black founders need more than encouragement to launch businesses. They need systems capable of helping them endure.

Founded as the national voice for Black business, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., represents more than 176 Black Chambers and 336,000 Black-owned businesses nationwide. The organization focuses on economic empowerment through advocacy, education, and strategic programming aimed at strengthening Black business communities nationwide.

Who is eligible for the USBC 360° Accelerator?

The program is open to growth-stage Black founders, specifically within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, who have annual revenue between $100,000 and $2,000,000

Interested founders can learn more about the USBC 360° Accelerator and apply before the May 25 deadline at USBC360.com.

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