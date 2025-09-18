Beauty by Daron Pressley Olori Swank Ushers StyleSeat Into A New Era As Head Of Content, Strategy & Influence Olori Swank has long been recognized as one of entertainment’s most in-demand stylists, known for her signature blue hair and a client roster







Olori Swank has long been recognized as one of entertainment’s most in-demand stylists, known for her signature blue hair and a client roster that includes Jeezy, Keyshia Cole, Childish Gambino, Teyana Taylor, and more. However, her path into fashion and her appointment to executive leadership at StyleSeat were anything but easy.

After studying psychology, biology, and pre-med at the University of Georgia, with a minor in chemistry, Swank planned to attend medical school. Taking a year off changed her life. During that break, she randomly scored a styling gig for Jive Records artist Asia Cruise—and, as she says, the rest is history.

Now, Swank brings her eclectic background and visionary perspective to StyleSeat, the leading platform for beauty and wellness professionals, as its new Head of Content, Strategy & Influence.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global appointment scheduling software market was valued at USD 470.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 546.1 million in 2025 to USD 1,518.4 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2032. North America led the global market with a 34.16% share in 2024.

Swank discussed her StyleSeat appointment, the new era for the platform, and its mission to elevate beauty pros beyond just business owners into cultural powerhouses with Black Enterprise.

A Bold New Era for StyleSeat

For over ten years, StyleSeat has assisted barbers, nail artists, estheticians, and stylists in managing and growing their businesses with innovative booking and revenue tools. According to CEO Melody McCloskey, the company has already put more than $500 million directly into the pockets of beauty professionals.

But with Swank’s arrival, StyleSeat is strengthening its influence and cultural leadership. “Olori’s creative genius and ability to transform brands into movements make her the perfect guide for this new era,” said McCloskey.

Swank sees her role as more than just a job—it’s a mission. “This is the new era of StyleSeat, one where beauty pros are not just in business, they are in power. My role is to be the bridge that takes them there,” she said.

Vision for Influence and Growth

Swank’s first-year priorities are ambitious but focused. She highlighted three main goals: increasing monthly new pro signups, helping pros boost their average revenue, and encouraging the adoption of the platform’s AI-powered tools.

“StyleSeat has already changed how beauty professionals run their businesses,” Swank said. “My goal is to build on that foundation and move into a new era of influence and profit.”

She also highlighted the importance of accessibility for all service providers. “From braiders to barbers, nail techs to estheticians—everyone deserves access to tools that help grow their business. That’s why I’m personally launching initiatives like workshops, city tours, and spotlights, along with offering all new professionals two months free on StyleSeat when they join using the code ‘SWANK.’”

Beauty Pros as Cultural Architects

Swank’s career has been marked by her ability to blend culture, commerce, and influence—an approach she now uses with StyleSeat. She believes beauty professionals often have an underestimated yet vital role in shaping broader cultural trends.

“Beauty pros have always been tastemakers. They set the tone before trends even reach the mainstream,” she said. “At StyleSeat, I’m giving pros the stage and strategy to turn their influence into income. Beauty pros aren’t just participants in culture; they are the architects of it.”

Her goal is to make sure the world sees beauty professionals not just as service providers but as cultural leaders who shape music, fashion, and lifestyle trends.

Amplifying Entrepreneurial Success

For Swank, the numbers only tell part of the story. What excites her most about StyleSeat and the companies $500 million milestone is the individual stories behind it.

There are barbers who started with a single chair and now own multiple shops. There are stylists who have expanded into product lines and education. There are nail artists who have built global followings through their creativity,” Swank shared. “These aren’t just pros, they’re entrepreneurs and empire-builders.”

Through content, features, and community initiatives, Swank seeks to showcase these journeys as roadmaps for others. “When pros see people who look like them and work like them building empires, it sparks belief. And belief is the first step to scaling,” she said.

AI as the Great Equalizer

One of the biggest game-changers Swank sees for beauty entrepreneurs is artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional booking apps, StyleSeat positions itself as an AI-powered revenue generator.

“AI is the great equalizer,” Swank explained. “For years, only big corporations had access to advanced data, marketing automation, and smart business tools. Now, with StyleSeat, that power is in the hands of individual beauty professionals.”

Instead of spending hours on pricing or client acquisition, pros can now depend on AI features like smart pricing and client matching. “The future of beauty entrepreneurship isn’t about working harder, it’s about working smarter—and AI is the tool that makes that possible,” Swank said.

Building Legacy and Power

At the core of Swank’s vision is empowerment. She measures her success not only by signups and revenue but also by transformation stories—pros who go from overlooked to overbooked, from service providers to industry leaders.

“Success in this role looks like beauty professionals owning their power in ways they never imagined,” she said. “It’s not just about being booked and busy. It’s about being respected as CEOs, cultural leaders, and entrepreneurs whose influence extends beyond the chair.”

Her mission is clear: to make sure every professional on StyleSeat has the tools and confidence to build not just a business, but a lasting legacy.

“My goal is simple,” Swank concluded. “To make StyleSeat the platform that empowers beauty pros to earn more, influence culture, and leave legacies that will outlive their careers.”

