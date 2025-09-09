Yeleen Beauty Makerspace Opens D.C.’s First Manufacturing Hub For Small Beauty Brands

Yeleen Beauty Makerspace has changed the game for small beauty brand owners in the Washington, D.C. area.

The makerspace now reigns as D.C.’s first-ever manufacturing hub for independent beauty brands. In the 3,000-square-foot facility, brands can scale their operations. It aims to help entrepreneurs elevate their business from their backyards, hosting the entire business process.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Sept. 8, with local leaders in attendance at the historic event. The founder and CEO of Yeleen Beauty Makerspace, Rahama Wright, emphasized the business’s role in bridging the manufacturing gap that limits diverse beauty brand owners.

Manufacturing access is the missing bridge for so many promising beauty founders,” said Wright, founder & CEO of Yeleen Beauty Makerspace, according to FOX4. “Today, we turned that bridge into a runway—where production equipment, technical support, and training meet a community committed to inclusive growth.”

The venture will particularly help Black beauty brands thrive by developing more products and increasing customer awareness. As Black entrepreneurs endure systemic barriers to accessing capital, homegrown efforts like these hope to provide new opportunities within the beauty sector.

With support from the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, Wacif, JPMorgan Chase, Inspire Access, BRED, and SEED Commons, emerging entrepreneurs can address capital needs sooner and more efficiently while using the manufacturing equipment. Participants can also store their items in the facility, and even attend business classes and programs as they build supplier relationships.

“What excites me about the Yeleen Beauty Makerspace is the access to professional equipment—like filling and labeling machines—that would otherwise be outside my budget. This space will allow me to scale, save time, and reach more people with products that truly make a difference,” shared Alicia Blair, owner of vegan hair and skin care company, HerSolBeauty.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and established entrepreneurs in the area also took part in the festivities. While learning more about beauty manufacturing in scrub-making classes, Mayor Bowser announced the Fast Beauty Initiative. The initiative will fast-track the training of barbers and cosmetologists, enabling them to begin their careers sooner.

“This is what investing in and believing in our community looks like—a hub where beauty entrepreneurs and small beauty companies can manufacture locally, collaborate, and scale beyond their home kitchens,” said Mayor Bowser. “This is exactly the kind of innovation we’re proud to support through our DC Locally Made Manufacturing Grant, and we can’t wait to see all the DC success stories that begin at Yeleen Beauty Makerspace.”

