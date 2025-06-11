Business by Kandiss Edwards Faith Oluwadare Is A Serial Entrepreneur And Owner Of House 157 House 157 is making its mark on the New Jersey food scene







Ehi-Faith Oluwadare is a mother and serial entrepreneur. While wrangling children and operating a non-profit, A Mother’s Road to Zion, she owns and operates House 157 and soon Legacy 27. Oluwadare’s courage to enter an often-times volatile industry is a consistent thread in her story. She has found success and failure in multiple industries. Consequently, each failure taught her a new lesson in life and business. Oluwadare spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about her journey past, present, and future.

A graduate of Rutgers, the restaurateur did not have a straightforward path to entrepreneurship. Initially she decided to join the university’s nursing program. However, she quickly decided that she was not suited for that career. While working as a secretary for a shipping company, Oluwadare’s interest was piqued and her entrepreneurial spirit kicked into high gear.

Freight Forwarder

“Within six months of being a secretary, I quit and decided to open up my own freight boarding company, Faithful international shipping company. I had already created a good report with Homeland Security. I often spoke to employees in the offices and at the shipping point. I was able to acquire a few customers on my own by networking. So, within four years, my business grew. I ended up in a 15,000 square foot warehouse where I was shipping containers, dump trucks, and commercial equipment in and out of the country.”

She said working in international shipping prepared her for her entrepreneurial future. Standing her ground against misogyny and sexism made her stronger. Furthermore, facilitating transactions with international customers showed her how to be malleable to the customs of others.

Personal Crisis

While her business grew, Oluwadare went through a personal crisis. Newly married and pregnant, her home life shifted, which ultimately led to the demise of her business. Oluwadare’s shipping business was a one-woman operation. As she fought to escape domestic violence, her business devolved. This tumultuous time in her life taught her a valuable business lesson: Have a team. Without the proper support and structure, personal turmoil derailed her company.

“I didn’t really have good business structures to actually help me keep it going. Now I delegate more. I have a staff of 40. I literally don’t do anything anymore because I’ve learned when you’re the solo person in your business and, God forbid something happens to you, the whole thing goes down.”

Design and Events

Eventually she escaped the violence that plagued her first marriage. By day, she worked in public health, doing oncology research. A short while later, she would meet the love of her life. The newfound love led to engagement, which would turn into opportunity. Oluwadare began to plan her second wedding. It was then she discovered she had a knack for decor. After conceptualizing and decorating her big day, she realized there is opportunity in design.

DE Luxury Events was born. She began designing displays for Nordstrom, hosting events, and renting out event spaces and equipment. Unfortunately, as a Black business owner, Oluwadare received pushback from locals, leading to issues with zoning and landlords.

“In a suburban area, they just didn’t want it.”

Restaurateur

The issues led to Oluwadare seeking full ownership of her own building. That building would become House 157, taking its name from its street address, Oluwadare described the restaurant as an amalgamation of cuisines all over the world. Any ethnicity can come in and feel at home. The restaurant will soon celebrate its third anniversary. The accomplishment is huge, as most restaurants take 18-24 months to break even.

“We’ve won three awards, back-to-back. It’s been featured in a movie that’s not yet out. The housewives of New Jersey have dined and filmed there. Now we’re on our second location.”

Legacy 27 will have a more focused American menu. Still, Oluwadare ensures that the dining experience and food will be excellent. Honoring her past struggles, Oluwadare has also started a non-profit organization to help bring awareness to domestic violence issues, A Mother’s Road to Zion.

Oluwadare had no plans to become a freight forwarder, event designer, property owner, or restaurateur. Yet, all moves led to entrepreneurship. In addition to her serendipity, she has a fearless attitude about taking new opportunities. More than once as she spoke to BE she repeated what seems to be a personal mantra:

“What’s the worst that can happen.”

Having been put through the fire multiple times, she is unfazed by failure because in it she often finds her next step to success.

