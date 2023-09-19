Olympian Allyson Felix Debuts Felix Runner Performance Shoe

Allyson Felix knows a thing or two about quality performance footwear.

The Olympic track star and mom recently launched the Felix Runner shoe on Tuesday, Sept. 12, under her Saysh brand. It’s giving comfort and performance all in one, according to Shoppe Black.

Felix’s shoe is unlike others, which are often structured based on men’s feet. Shoppe Black noted that she engineered the shoe to fit the unique proportions of a woman’s foot.

Felix, the co-founder and president of Saysh said, “I’m so excited for women to experience the difference of The Felix Runner firsthand—the comfort, support, and stability it brings. It’s not just about the shoe; it’s about empowering every woman to conquer her path,” according to the outlet.

Debuting the Felix Runner shoe has been about launching a great product that captures the strength of women.

Felix said, “Designing and creating our very own running shoe has been an inspiring journey. Over the last three years, we’ve poured our hearts into crafting The Felix Runner—a shoe that reflects the strength and determination of women.”

The brand-new shoe comes in three colors: avalanche, ebony, and fire. Sizes range from 5.5 to 13.

The Felix Runner is a continuation of her commitment to changing the game in footwear for women. In 2022, Black Enterprise reported her brand, Saysh, introduced the first-ever return policy for pregnant women. The company’s “Maternity Returns Policy” was born out of the track star’s experience becoming a mother.

After ending her partnership with Nike, Felix started Saysh with her brother, Wes. The popular athletic footwear and apparel corporation cut her pay by 70% when she got pregnant.

Felix said then, “I didn’t even realize that my feet could grow that much. I was tired of begging brands to meet me where I was, as both an athlete and a mother, and I was tired of sacrificing comfort and style.”

