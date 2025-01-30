News by Kandiss Edwards Olympian Runner Gabby Thomas Fears Potential ‘Stalkers’ Olympian Gabby Thomas fears she is being stalked by unnamed fans.







Olympic runner Gabby Thomas believes a group of men are stalking her across the country.

The triple gold medalist posted a video on TikTok asking her followers for advice. Thomas claims three to six men appear to have access to her flight information and have shown up at various airports, including those in Chicago and Miami.

“They show up at the front door of the airport at the correct concourse, or they show up at my gate, which means they have flight tickets and get past security,” Thomas said. The Olympian now fears for her safety.

Some may doubt that merely showing up and requesting signed photos amounts to stalking, but according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), if done without a “legitimate reason,” that is exactly what constitutes stalking. Given that the 2024 gold medalist has previously signed memorabilia for the men, continued requests could be considered both stalking and harassment.

The DOJ defines stalking as the following:

Making unwanted phone calls

Sending unsolicited or unwanted letters or emails

Following or spying on the victim

Showing up at places without a legitimate reason

Waiting at places for the victim

Leaving unwanted items, presents, or flowers

Posting information or spreading rumors about the victim on the internet, in public places, or by word of mouth

State laws vary regarding how stalking is handled as a criminal offense. The barometer is based on the “fear and emotional distress, as well as the requisite intent of the stalker,” the DOJ states.

Thomas’s experiences span multiple states. At this point, she is taking control by making the public aware and drawing attention to the men’s actions. Documenting the continued pattern of behavior is the first step in proving a suspect is indeed stalking.

If you suspect you may be in danger from a stalker, contact your local police.

