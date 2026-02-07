Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson To Show Up In Support Of The Colgate Women’s Games Organizers encourage supporters to share coverage of the 50th anniversary event using the hashtag #CWG50 to help amplify awareness.







Colgate Women’s Games is marking its 50th anniversary this season and will stream its closing events live on Feb 7 at 10:45 a.m EST.

The nation’s longest-running indoor track and field series dedicated to girls and young women celebrates its 5-decade run with some of the biggest names in sports. This anniversary season includes expanded partnerships with Girls on the Run NYC and PowerPlay NYC, along with continued support from the Armory Foundation, which hosts the indoor competition. Event leaders say those collaborations are designed to strengthen access to sports and mentorship for girls across New York City, particularly in underserved communities.

According to Colgate-Palmolive and event organizers, the Colgate Women’s Games has helped launch the careers of many Olympic athletes. Olympic gold medalist sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympic silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad are just a few. While boasting its connection to superstar talent, the Colgate Women’s Games has also supported thousands of participants who later left sports to pursue other careers.

Dedicated to more than just sports, the organization takes its larger mission to support women and young girls seriously. In a press release, organizers said the series awards more than 100 educational scholarships each season, reinforcing its long-standing focus on academic opportunity alongside athletic achievement.

Viewing Schedule:

11:00 a.m. ET – Opening Ceremony begins

11:45 a.m. – First competition begins

12:45 p.m. – First trophy to be awarded

Several Olympians who once competed in the Colgate Women’s Games will return in-person for the anniversary celebration. Richardson, Muhammad, Ajeé Wilson, and Natasha Hastings will be in attendance to pay homage to an institution that hosted them early on in their respective careers.

In remarks shared ahead of the event, Colgate Women’s Games leadership described the series as “the starting line” for generations of girls who have gone on to lead both on and off the track.



