Serena Williams And Sha'Carri Richardson Appear In New Ad For SKIMS Collab With Nike The two women appeared alongside other women in sports for the launch of the joint line between Nike and Skims.







The new collaboration of NikeSKIMS is making its mark with the help of some high-profile Black women in sports.

The Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand has inked a deal with the sportswear company to combine their two specialities. Now, they have created a new NikeSKIMS line that uplifts and supports women’s bodies.

“Built from Nike’s unparalleled relationship with athletes and SKIMS’ solutions-first approach, NikeSKIMS delivers what no other brand can: a new aesthetic and system of dress, obsessively crafted for the body, from the studio to the gym and beyond,” stated a news release obtained by People.

In celebration of NikeSKIMS, Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, and other women athletes appeared in its launch. The advertisement featured the women in full training mode with NikeSKIMS pieces on, putting their physiques at the forefront.

“Give my body your full attention,” said Williams in the video.

Williams and Richardson joined the promotional video to describe the materials, which focus on Nike’s proven performance tech intermixed with SKIMS’ sculpting fabrics. They also shared their initial thoughts on the seven collections from the line, which offers 58 silhouettes for women of all ages and activities.

“It feels like butter on your skin,” the tennis legend explained. “I feel unstoppable when I’m training in it.”

Richardson added, “Wearing NikeSKIMS makes me feel confident and unrestricted. I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard.”

Other athletes, such as USA gymnast Jordan Chiles and professional snowboarder Chloe Kim, also celebrated their new set of NikeSKIMS. Highlighting active women of all body types, the collections will also reflect this diversity. Its inclusive sizing will range from XXS to 4X.

“I really wanted to make sure there was something for everyone,” Kardashian told Vogue. “Both SKIMS and Nike have really inclusive sizing, so we wanted to make sure that we would have a broad size range, and that everyone can feel good in what they’re wearing.”

Debuting on both Nike and SKIMS’ websites Sept. 26, prices for the products range from $38 to $148.

