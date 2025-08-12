Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sha’Carri Richardson Apologizes To Track Star Boyfriend After Domestic Altercation At Airport Richardson made a public video and statement expressing her remorse for the domestic dispute.







Sha’Carri Richardson wants her apology to be as loud as her actions.

The Olympian has publicly apologized to her boyfriend, fellow track and field athlete Christian Coleman, after Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting him. The 25-year-old shared videos on her Instagram story, taking accountability for the incident that occurred at the Seattle airport on July 27.

“More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that — holding myself accountable,” she said in the videos posted Aug. 11, as reported by the New York Post. “I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and in my spirit, and not allowing this moment, but accepting this moment to be more.”

As previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, police arrested Richardson on a domestic violence charge for the interaction. In the recorded security footage, Richardson shoved her long-time partner multiple times in the security area of the airport.

Despite her detainment for nearly a day, Richardson, alongside Coleman, went on to compete in the USATF Outdoor Championships preliminary rounds. However, she failed to qualify for the final in the 200-meter race.

Richardson later took the time to reflect on her actions off the track, leading her to express remorse for her alleged actions.

“So my only thing is, I want to be more. Not just only for myself, for my family, my fans,” she added. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. “So more than anything, I refused to run away … but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

Richardson then followed up the next day with a typed apology. The Shade Room reposted a screenshot of the statement Richardson shared on Instagram.

“I apologize to Christian. He came into my life [and] gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love than what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my trauma and pain, I was blind [and] blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him [and] to him I can’t apologize enough. My apology should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder. To Christian, I love you and I am so sorry.”

When initially asked about the incident, Coleman expressed empathy for his long-time love over the ordeal. He also declined to press charges.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said Aug. 3. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean, people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody.

He added, “She just has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can because she’s one of one. And I’m one of one too… She’s going to be just fine. I’m going to be good too. So, it is what it is.”

However, no word on where the two currently stand in their relationship.

RELATED CONTENT: Sha’Carri Richardson Misses Qualifying For 200-Meter Final By .01 Seconds

