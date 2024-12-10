Omar Fateh, First Somali-Muslim American In Minnesota Senate, Announces Minneapolis Mayoral Run

Omar Fateh shared the news of his campaign on Dec. 2. In his announcement, he cited the re-election of Donald Trump as a reason for his mayoral run.

“For working people, it’s getting harder to build our lives in Minneapolis. And with Donald Trump stepping back into the Oval Office, everything we’ve worked so hard to create is in jeopardy. It’s not enough to just stand up to Donald Trump. It’s time to push back with forward-thinking leadership,” Fateh wrote in his announcement.

A member of the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor party, Fateh is known as a progressive voice within the state’s legislature. According to CBS News, he has sponsored policies such as funding free college tuition for low-income Minnesotans and minimum wage for rideshare drivers. The latter, which also secured other protections for those workers, went into effect in the state this month.

Fateh currently represents District 42, which also includes parts of south Minneapolis. In his statement, he added that he hopes to work with the progressive city council to help the working-class community.

Courtesy of Omar Fateh

“Serving in the Minnesota Senate, I’ve seen firsthand what a progressive legislature can do with the right executive,” continued the elected official. “As Mayor, I will work with the progressive City Council to achieve tangible wins for our neighbors and uplift those of us who are struggling to get by. Minneapolis is full of people who are ready to invest in long-term solutions that will bring security and stability to our communities. Minneapolis residents work hard for the city we love. We deserve a Mayor that works as hard as we do.”

Fateh will challenge the incumbent, Mayor Jacob Frey, in the 2025 election. If elected, Fateh would become the second Somali American mayor in the U.S. and Minnesota’s history. Nadia Mohammed was the first to do so when elected mayor of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, in 2023.

