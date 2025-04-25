Entrepreneurship by Daron Pressley Omar McGee is Elevating Black Excellence with Rose Gold Reserve Cigar Omar McGee is no stranger to building empires.







Omar McGee is no stranger to building empires. The Flint, Michigan native, Howard University alumnus, and serial entrepreneur has long crafted businesses that reflect a deep sense of purpose, culture, and an elevated experience. His latest venture, the Rose Gold Reserve Cigar, is no exception— it’s a masterclass in storytelling, exclusivity, and refined taste.

McGee launched Rose Gold Reserve in a booming market. The U.S. premium cigar industry saw over 500 million premium cigars imported in 2022, marking a continuation of a multi-year trend of growth. Meanwhile, the global cigar market was valued at $17.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $21.6 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

Born from a three-year collaboration with legendary master blender Christian Eiroa, Rose Gold Reserve isn’t just a cigar — it’s a statement. “I wanted to craft more than just a cigar—I wanted to create an experience,” McGee says. “The name symbolizes sophistication and distinction, while also nodding to the richness of Black culture and heritage.”

Despite this upward momentum, representation remains limited. McGee is part of a small but growing group of Black entrepreneurs carving out space in a historically exclusive industry.

From Howard to Honduras: The Art of the Blend

Crafted in Danlí, Honduras, each Rose Gold Reserve cigar boasts a Mexican Maduro wrapper, complemented by a premium Honduran binder and filler. McGee chose to work with Christian Eiroa, a third-generation master blender known for his work with Davidoff, C.L.E., and Camacho brands.

“Christian was born into the tobacco fields,” McGee says. “His family has been doing this for over a century. That expertise helps us maintain the consistency and excellence that defines Rose Gold Reserve.”

McGee took a hands-on approach — visiting fields, testing blends, and curating a distinct flavor profile. “It wasn’t just about location — it was about building real relationships and curating a smoking experience that matched our identity.”

Positioning the Brand: Luxury with Intention

From day one, McGee strategically positioned Rose Gold Reserve as a cigar and a lifestyle brand. “We were intentional about aligning with luxury, culture, and exclusivity,” he says. “It’s not about hype — about timeless style and intentional growth.”

Limiting releases helped build anticipation and maintain exclusivity. Meanwhile, strategic visual branding and storytelling helped connect with tastemakers, creatives, and professionals. The brand’s debut event? A black-tie affair in a billion-dollar penthouse overlooking Los Angeles. “We launched with momentum and vision,” McGee recalls. “And the next morning, we sold out in two days.”



Most recently, Rose Gold Reserve was selected as the exclusive cigar brand for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The cigar brand was prominently featured in the victory celebrations and footage of the Eagles at the Fanatics Exclusive Party.

Breaking Barriers in a Legacy Industry

Like many Black founders in legacy industries, McGee faced challenges gaining access and credibility in the cigar industry. “This is a relationship-driven space, and many of the key players aren’t used to seeing us in leadership roles,” he explained.

Support came through his Howard University (HU) network. HU alumna and attorney-turned-business partner Celeste Williams, as well as McGee’s wife and business partner, Teresa McGee, were instrumental in building the brand’s foundation. “Celeste said, ‘I want all the smoke. I want in.’ That was God talking to me.”

McGee highlights a vital demographic shift: “The fastest-growing demographic in the cigar industry is Black women. Why wouldn’t I align with strong, brilliant Black women who get the vision?”

Source: The Rose Gold Reserve Cigar Team (From L to R) Tiffany Sims, Monica Vega, Teresa McGee, Celeste Williams, Omar McGee

Scaling Without Sacrificing Prestige

For McGee, growth isn’t about scale — it’s about legacy. “We’re not chasing volume — we’re building something lasting,” he says. The team has kept cigar distribution limited and selective, focusing on online sales and curated partnerships. “Rose Gold Reserve isn’t meant to be everywhere — it’s meant to be in the right places.”

The brand recently expanded with The Platinum Reserve, a puro blend made with three-year-aged Honduran tobacco. “Everything we do is about quality and experience. That’s how you scale a premium brand — on your terms.”

A Blueprint for Black Luxury Entrepreneurship

McGee’s advice is simple but profound to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to break into niche luxury markets: “Lead with confidence, clarity, and culture. Understand your industry inside and out. And make sure your audio matches your video.”

With Rose Gold Reserve, Omar McGee isn’t just redefining cigar culture — he’s creating a blueprint for excellence, storytelling, and legacy in the luxury space.

