Omarosa Earns Her Juris Doctor At Southern University







On May 23, Omarosa Manigault Newman, former Donald Trump protégée and TV personality, graduated from Southern University.

HBCU Gameday reported on Newman’s newly earned Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration. This achievement marks her third degree from a Historically Black College or University. While at Southern University, Newman demonstrated notable leadership and academic excellence.

She served as president of the Rotaract chapter and as Senior Editor of the Journal of International Law Business & Policy. Her accomplishments earned her introduction into the prestigious Order of Barristers, which recognizes top graduates in legal writing and oral advocacy.

Newman reflected on her journey, saying, “Graduating from Southern University Law School has been an enriching experience. I am proud to have balanced my academic pursuits with my work in the entertainment industry, and I look forward to using my legal education to lead with purpose and to advocate for justice in every field I touch.”

Newman’s trek through HBCUs began with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Central State University in Ohio. She then received her master’s degree from Howard University.

The former apprentice balanced her studies with television appearances. Recently, she participated in the Hulu competition series “Got to Get Out.’

Omarosa Manigault Newman is no stranger to the public eye. She built a multifaceted career in television long before her academic achievements at Southern University Law Center. She first gained national recognition as a memorable contestant on Donald Trump’s inaugural season of The Apprentice.

She later appeared on other reality programs such as Celebrity Apprentice, The Surreal Life and Celebrity Big Brother. Her time on television helped her cultivate a unique media presence, which she eventually parlayed into a political appointment as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration.

These roles not only solidified her status as a media personality but also provided her with the public platform and political experience she now pairs with her legal education. Her graduation from Southern University Law Center adds to her impressive academic credentials and reinforces her commitment to lifelong academic growth.

