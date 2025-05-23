News by Kandiss Edwards Lamar Odom Booed By Protestors At Trump Cryptocurrency Black-Tie Event Protestors at a private black-tie cryptocurrency event for Donald Trump chanted "shame" at Lamar Odom upon his arrival.







Former NBA player Lamar Odom received disapproval at a Black-tie dinner hosted by Donald Trump.

On May 22, Donald Trump hosted an exclusive black-tie dinner at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. The event was organized to acknowledge the top 220 investors in his meme cryptocurrency, $TRUMP.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was among the attendees. The former Los Angeles Laker faced boos and chants of “shame” from protestors as he arrived at the event. Odom’s status as a top investor shocked some, as he had publicly promoted his own cryptocurrency, $ODOM. Video of Odom arriving at the event circulated online.

Odom, ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, has longstanding ties to the Kardashian family. Due to that connection, his presence at political or high-profile events often reignites public interest. Speculation has circulated online regarding the Kardashian family’s political leanings, particularly after Kim Kardashian met with Donald Trump during his first term to advocate for criminal justice reform. While no member of the Kardashian family has publicly endorsed Trump, moments like that have fueled assumptions and debate about their political affiliations.

The $TRUMP coin launched in January 2025. It has generated over $312 million in revenue for Trump-affiliated businesses, including $43 million in fees. However, the coin has lost around 80% of its peak value since its launch. Consequently, the coin has enriched a small number of top investors while many small investors have suffered major losses.

Many see the current president’s engagement with private business dealings as a conflict of the office and, at minimum, unethical.

The administration has defended the event. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the president attended the dinner in a personal capacity and that the event was not affiliated with the government.

Rep. Maxine Waters has introduced legislation regarding Donald Trump’s personal business. Waters cited concerns over conflicts of interest and the potential for foreign influence.

Politico reports that Waters is not the only politician sounding the alarm about Trump’s private dealings. Sen. Jeff Merkley labeled the event “the Mount Everest of Corruption,” while Rep. Sean Casten called for a Justice Department investigation.

