On This Day: 250 Years Of American History …

Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE honors the nine remarkable souls lost on June 17, 2015, during a Wednesday evening Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. They were the heartbeat of their community—pastors, public servants, educators, mentors, and caretakers.

We remember the Emanuel Nine:

Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney (41): Senior pastor and South Carolina State Senator dedicated to justice and community uplift.

Senior pastor and South Carolina State Senator dedicated to justice and community uplift. Cynthia Graham Hurd (54): Lifelong librarian who spent 31 years opening doors of literacy and opportunity.

Lifelong librarian who spent 31 years opening doors of literacy and opportunity. Susie Jackson (87): Beloved church matriarch, longtime choir member, and the emotional anchor of her family.

Beloved church matriarch, longtime choir member, and the emotional anchor of her family. Ethel Lee Lance (70): Deeply devoted church sexton who cared for the historic sanctuary and welcomed all with love.

Deeply devoted church sexton who cared for the historic sanctuary and welcomed all with love. Rev. Depayne Middleton-Doctor (49): Ordained minister, university administrator, and devoted mother of four.

Ordained minister, university administrator, and devoted mother of four. Tywanza Sanders (26): Brave recent college graduate, aspiring entrepreneur, and poet who died protecting his family.

Brave recent college graduate, aspiring entrepreneur, and poet who died protecting his family. Rev. Daniel L. Simmons Sr. (74): Retired pastor and veteran who continued to serve and share his deep wisdom.

Retired pastor and veteran who continued to serve and share his deep wisdom. Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton (45): Revered minister, high school track coach, and speech therapist who inspired youth.

Revered minister, high school track coach, and speech therapist who inspired youth. Rev. Myra Thompson (59): Passionate educator and newly licensed minister dedicated to spiritual leadership.

In the wake of unimaginable tragedy, the families of the victims answered hatred with profound grace, extending forgiveness and uniting a nation. Today, we carry forward the legacy of the Emanuel Nine by committing to love, justice, and community. May their light continue to shine.

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