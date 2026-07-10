News by Ida Harris ON THIS DAY: 250 Years Of Black America July 10 marks some pretty remarkable moments in American history.







July 10 marks some pretty remarkable moments in American history. The first is the birth of David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor, in 1927. Dinkins was a visionary and catalyst for cleaning up NYC. Amid decline and mayhem, Dinkins imagined the city as we now know it today.

Meanwhile, in 1972, Shirley Chisholm did the unimaginable. Chisholm became the first Black presidential candidate in a major party after becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968.

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