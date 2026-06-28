News by Ida Harris ON THIS DAY: 250 Years Of Black America Claiming the greatest of all time started with heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali







Claiming the greatest of all time started with heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Ali was a GOAT in the boxing ring and in everyday life. He stood on business in his refusal to be drafted into the U.S. military to fight America’s war against Vietnam, doing so resulted in a five-year prison sentence in 1967. However, on June 28, 1971, Ali’s conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court



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