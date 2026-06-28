by Ida Harris
June 28, 2026
ON THIS DAY: 250 Years Of Black America
Claiming the greatest of all time started with heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali
Claiming the greatest of all time started with heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Ali was a GOAT in the boxing ring and in everyday life. He stood on business in his refusal to be drafted into the U.S. military to fight America’s war against Vietnam, doing so resulted in a five-year prison sentence in 1967. However, on June 28, 1971, Ali’s conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court
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