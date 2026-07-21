ON THIS DAY: Black Media Was Born

July 21, 1864, marks the birth of Black news media. The New Orleans Tribune goes to print and down in history as the first Black newspaper to be published. The city of New Orleans had recently abolished slavery when Dr. Louis Charles Roudanez launched the publication, which was referred to as the “organ of the oppressed,” reporting on the times and newly emancipated African Americans who were fighting for equality.

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