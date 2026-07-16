Women by Black Enterprise ON THIS DAY: July 15 Marks The Birth Of Banking Pioneer Walker was a visionary entrepreneur







Maggie Lena Walker was born July 15, 1964. Walker was a visionary entrepreneur, civil rights advocate, and community organizer in Richmond, Virginia. Honored by the National Women’s History Museum, she is celebrated as the first African American woman to charter and serve as president of a U.S. bank, using financial empowerment to champion civil rights.

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