Education by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors On This Day: July 14 Introduced Us To Black Women In Stem And Pan-African Research Revisiting 250 Years of Blackness in America







July 14 is significant in that it celebrates an innovator and a major moment in Black American history.



Sarah E. Goode

We can’t talk about Black women in STEM without mentioning Sarah E. Goode, who pioneered a path for Black women in industrial design, engineering, and creative entrepreneurship. Goode is the first African American woman to receive a United States patent, granted on July 14, 1885.



The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

The Schomburg Center opens in Harlem, New York, on July 14, 1925. Arturo Schomburg’s collection of African American artifacts is acquired by and housed as part of the New York Public Library.

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