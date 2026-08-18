ON THIS DAY: The Father Of Pan-Africanism Was Born

Born Aug. 17, 1887, in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, Marcus Mosiah Garvey Jr. emerged as one of the most influential political leaders and Pan-Africanist thinkers of the 20th century. As founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), Garvey galvanized millions worldwide under the banner of Black self-reliance, economic independence, and pride in African heritage. His enduring philosophy continues to shape global civil rights, Black liberation movements, and Pan-African thought.

RELATED CONTENT: Descendants of Marcus Garvey Request Posthumous Pardon from President Biden