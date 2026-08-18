by Black Enterprise
August 17, 2026
ON THIS DAY: The Father Of Pan-Africanism Was Born
His philosophy continues to shape global civil rights.
Born Aug. 17, 1887, in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, Marcus Mosiah Garvey Jr. emerged as one of the most influential political leaders and Pan-Africanist thinkers of the 20th century. As founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), Garvey galvanized millions worldwide under the banner of Black self-reliance, economic independence, and pride in African heritage. His enduring philosophy continues to shape global civil rights, Black liberation movements, and Pan-African thought.
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