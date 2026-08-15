Spelman college, on this day
Photo credit: Broadmoor, Wikimedia Commons
by Black Enterprise

August 15, 2026

ON THIS DAY: Spelman College Added Nursing To Its Academic Program

The nursing school established Black excellence in the field

August 12, 1886: The first African-American nursing school officially opened at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The program established the Black women’s excellence Spelman College is known for and pushing a golden standard among nursing students as they embarked on careers in the field of nursing.

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