Photo credit: Broadmoor, Wikimedia Commons Education by Black Enterprise ON THIS DAY: Spelman College Added Nursing To Its Academic Program The nursing school established Black excellence in the field







August 12, 1886: The first African-American nursing school officially opened at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The program established the Black women’s excellence Spelman College is known for and pushing a golden standard among nursing students as they embarked on careers in the field of nursing.

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