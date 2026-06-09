Education by Selena Hill Spelman College Appoints Roboticist And AI Pioneer Dr. Ayanna Howard As President The former NASA engineer and AI pioneer will lead the HBCU







Spelman College has named Dr. Ayanna Howard, a nationally recognized roboticist, entrepreneur, and artificial intelligence pioneer, as its 12th president, positioning the leading historically Black college for women for a future shaped by innovation and technological advancement.

The appointment was announced June 5 by the Spelman College Board of Trustees following a national search that engaged trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumnae, and other stakeholders. Howard will assume the presidency on Aug. 1.

Howard currently serves as dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University, where she holds the Monte Ahuja Endowed Dean’s Chair. Her career spans leadership roles in higher education, industry, entrepreneurship, and government, including service at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Dr. Howard is the visionary leader Spelman needs at this pivotal moment in our history,” said Lovette Russell, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees, in a press release. “Throughout this search process, we sought a leader who would honor Spelman’s legacy while boldly advancing our future, and Dr. Howard embodies that vision.”

Russell added that Howard is dedicated to the institution’s commitment to preparing Black women to conquer challenges in today’s society and the future.

“She understands the opportunities and challenges shaping higher education today and shares Spelman’s unwavering commitment to preparing Black women to lead and drive change. The Board is excited about Spelman’s future under her leadership and confident she will build upon the College’s remarkable momentum for generations to come.”

Howard said she is eager to build on Spelman’s legacy while helping students navigate a rapidly evolving world.

“I am deeply honored and excited to join Spelman College, and the amazing faculty, staff, and trustees that have shaped generations of Black women,” Howard said. “Students choose Spelman because they want to make a difference in the world, and as the world changes, we must equip them to thrive.”

“At a time when technology, the workforce, and society are evolving rapidly, Spelman’s mission has never been more important,” she continued. “I look forward to building on the College’s legacy while honoring its tradition, values, and sisterhood.”

Howard is the co-founder of Zyrobotics, which develops educational and therapeutic technologies for children with special needs, and Black in Robotics, an organization dedicated to increasing representation in the robotics profession. She has authored more than 300 publications and was named to Forbes’ “America’s Top 50 Women in Tech.”

Howard succeeds interim president Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, who expressed confidence in the college’s future under its new leader.

“As we continue to invest in Spelman’s future through initiatives like Spelman Forward, I am confident Dr. Howard will build upon this strong foundation and help lead Spelman to even greater heights,” Brewer said.

Howard assumes the role as Spelman celebrates its 19th consecutive year as the nation’s top-ranked HBCU and continues its legacy as a leading producer of Black women earning doctoral degrees in STEM fields.

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