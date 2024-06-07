Women by Stacy Jackson Zendaya Launches New Clothing And Shoe Line With On The campaign features dancers moving together as Zendaya flaunts performance wear looks from "The Zendaya Edit."









Actress Zendaya has teamed up with performance brand On to “Dream Together.”

The campaign, which features a short film with the Dune star in the middle of a group of dancers moving in synch, aims to inspire conversations about the unifying power of sport and movement, transcending individual backgrounds.

“Dream Together…is a film about the power of community…We learn,” the brand states on its website. “We get back up. Together.”

Zendaya is the catalyst for On’s “The Zendaya Edit,” a collection of versatile, all-day comfort wear for both women and men.

The collection boasts the lightweight and ultra-cushioned Cloudtilt sneaker, designed for lasting comfort during city adventures, and the stylish Cloudnova for everyday wear. The breathable Movement Bra and Movement Tights come in various colors. The Edit also includes a range of hoodies, tees, tanks, shorts, socks, joggers, and crop tops.

“I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time,” Zendaya said. “And now it’s official…I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”

The collab complements the superstar’s recent role in the tennis drama Challengers. Zendaya recently sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Sidnee Michelle to discuss and share her Black female tennis inspirations.

Zendaya Talks Black Female Tennis Inspirations & New ‘Challengers’ Movie https://t.co/skuZRpUXbe — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) May 1, 2024

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the On x Zendaya partnership. On X, one user praised the “Incredible collaboration!” while another commended the choreography and cinematography.

Instagram users also shared their enthusiasm, with one account commenting, “adds to cart immediately,” and another stating, “I love how inclusive this is 🔥🔥🔥 @on you are crushing it !!!!!!”

The Zendaya Edit’s performance wear ranges from $24 to $270, with items available for purchase online. As the partnership unfolds, On co-founder David Allemann told Complex that fans can expect to see more inspiring campaigns and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya that reflect On’s commitment to performance and comfort.

