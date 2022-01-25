Once Homeless, This Single Black Mom of 2 Now Owns a Successful Plant-Based Skincare Brand

Meet Angela Y. Ervin, who was once dealing with being homeless, divorced, and a single mom all at the same time. Today, Ervin is a successful entrepreneur that owns Evolve Posh Brand J’Yvae Naturals, organic plant-based skincare products formulated with aloe vera, jojoba oil, turmeric, yarrow palm essential oil, and shea butter to solve complicated skin problems.

Having personally battled with dark spots, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation for years, Angela discovered the perfect, fast-acting solution for alleviating illnesses and providing that optimum natural glow that everyone desires. After being down and out, Ervin began a successful career in the skincare industry in 2013, and even went on to earn her degree as a Master Cosmetologist and Esthetician from Florida Technical College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude at the top of her class.

Angela noted, “I believe healthy skin starts with a healthy lifestyle.”

Visitors can find regularly updated articles on the Evolve’s website that explain and provide advice on favorable lifestyle habits people can employ to reduce symptoms and encourage regenerative growth of their skin cells.

Evolve is also available for purchase at Walmart where the brand’s product line caters to a wide range of skin conditions including: dry skin, dark spots, cystic acne, pigmentation, whiteheads, etc. The natural ingredients used in Ervin’s products, such as Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and Kojic acid, have been proven to combat skin illnesses and produce a fresh, evolved appearance when applied in the right combination.

Evolve was formulated when Angela decided she wanted people all across the world to experience skincare products with real ingredients and real visible results.

In addition to Evolve, Ervin has owned and operated several six-figure businesses. Some of Ervin’s other businesses include: a children’s learning center, a janitorial company, and a construction

company.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.