Events by Daniel Johnson One Hundred Black Men Of New York Ring Bell At New York Stock Exchange The One Hundred Black Men of New York were commemorating of the organization's 45th Annual Benefit Gala.







Members of the One Hundred Black Men of New York were on hand to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange in commemoration of the organization’s 45th Annual Benefit Gala and more than 60 years of community activism in the New York City area.

According to a press release shared with Amsterdam News, on March 20, the gala celebrated retired Congressman Charles Rangel, PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price, Resorts World Senior Vice President Michelle Stoddart, and Goldman Sachs Partner Greg A. Shell.

https://twitter.com/NYSE/status/1902812153855287646?s=19

What an honor & privilege to represent @foxweather & @newscorp at the @100BlackMen Gala in NYC!



It was a wonderful celebration of those who help empower, uplift & inspire our future generation.￼



“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams!” pic.twitter.com/KqPXBsgWaA — Michael Estime (@MichaelEstimeWX) March 21, 2025

My first 100 Black Men Gala as a member of this illustrious organization. 60 Years of Black Excellence! Congratulations to all honorees. #100blackmen #2025MembershipClass #partywithapurpose #ChampionsofChange pic.twitter.com/6wqJlVNDJm — Dr. Mahaliel Bethea II (@DrMBethea2) March 22, 2025

The 45th Annual Benefit Gala is annually sponsored by Enterprise Mobility, United Airlines, News Corp, PGA of America, Hennessy, Healthfirst, and Deloitte. The honoree sponsors for this year’s benefit gala were Goldman Sachs, PGA of America, and Resorts World.

According to their website, the 100 Black Men of New York was founded in 1963 by Robert Mangum, David Dinkins, Jackie Robinson, J. Bruce Llewellyn, Cyril deGrasse Tyson, Charles Rangel himself, Godfrey Murrain, Livingston Leroy Wingate, Andrew T. Hatcher, and Dr. William H. Hayling, among a number of other men for the purpose of advocating for the improvement of the conditions in the communities they lived in.

Since that time, according to Robert B. Brown, the current president of One Hundred Black Men New York, the group has continually provided support by advocating for investment in communities of color in education, arts and culture, mentoring, economic empowerment, and health and wellness.

The group has over its lifetime given almost $400,000 in scholarship money and fed over 40,000 New York City residents during the holidays in addition to other accomplishments highlighted in its impact sheet.

Per their website, “For over 60 years, One Hundred Black Men has worked with government, corporations, and community leaders to transform economic and social policy, as well as launch independent programs and organizations that serve low-income communities. Our members include leaders across the business, political, and non-profit sectors in New York. The organization provides scholarships, educational support, economic empowerment, mentoring, health and wellness initiatives, and an overall voice for the African American community.”

RELATED CONTENT: 100 Black Men Organization Begins Mentorship Program With Boy Scouts Of America