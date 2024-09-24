ONE MUSICFEST Is Celebrating 15 Years With A Lineup You Don’t Want To Miss

We’re just five weeks out from celebrating 15 years of ONE Musicfest, the largest music festival in the Southeast. It all goes down in Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 26 and 27.

ONE Musicfest promises a weekend of gratifying entertainment from yesterday’s, today’s and tomorrow’s hitmakers. The two-day program is bringing multiple headliners to multiple stages who speak to multiple genres within Hip-Hop and R&B.

Day one boasts megastars such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Fantasia, Method Man & Redman, Nelly and Cardi B. Atlanta’s own DJ Greg Street’s OMF Anthem will showcase homegrown talent including Young Dro, Crime Mob, Travis Porter, and Trillville.

Day two is packing its own heat. It features Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, Keyshia Cole, Dru Hill and this year’s hottest Hip-Hop acts: Gunna, Glorilla and Sexyy Red. Festival goers can expect DJ Drama to pull up with a lineup of special guests. DJ Mars Block Party is featuring T.I., Keri Hilson, Lloyd and others to do what needs to be done. The upcoming 15-year celebration of ONE Musicfest will certainly be one for the books, and with less than 40 days left, you don’t want to miss it. Peep 2023 OMF below.

Tickets for the event start at $99 for a single-day ticket and are available at ONEMUSICFEST.com. Ticket buyers should be aware that $99 tickets are limited and part of a last chance promotion that ends soon. Those who are seeking more affordable options can use the “buy now, pay later” deal and reserve your single day ticket for $30.

RELATED CONTENT: ONE Musicfest Founder J. Carter Talks Event Strategy, Innovation On Black Tech Podcast