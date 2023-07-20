ONE Musicfest Announces Stellar Artist Lineup, Including Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, And Megan Thee Stallion

ONE Musicfest announced this year’s musical lineup in partnership with Live Nation Urban.

Hosted in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, this two-day festival will be a night of performances and a celebration of urban music culture. The event will take place on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, 2023.

ONE Musicfest launched in 2010 as a small festival showcasing hip-hop and has grown to hosting over 20,000 music lovers who can spend two days enjoying food trucks and merchant and artist vendors. In 2022, the event completely sold out, surpassing previous years with a staggering 45,000 festival-goers.

Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion are slated to perform this year. In the past, the event has been frequented by stars such as OutKast, Kendrick Lamar, Damian Marley, SZA, Janelle Monae.

To commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year, OMF has created a Hip Hop 50 stage to honor industry legends including DJ Drama, KRS-One, and Big Daddy Kane. ONE Musicfest will also host Toyota, Red Bull, P&G, Jack Daniels, and more brands.



This is not a drill! 🚨 #OMF2023 featuring Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, 50 Years of Hip Hop and an once in a lifetime lineup are coming on Oct 28+29th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8I3EfwT7t — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) July 12, 2023

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans,” said J. Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest.

ONE Musicfest tickets are available here; prices range from $169 to $5500. Visit One Music Fest’s website for additional details about festival packages and for this year’s full lineup.

RELATED CONTENT: ONE MusicFest Founder J. Carter Talks Event Strategy, Innovation On Black Tech Podcast