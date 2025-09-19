ONE MusicFest Tickets Pop Out On Costco Shelves

With just about a month left until ONE MusicFest returns to Piedmont Park in Atlanta, one-day ticket sales for the Southeastern region’s most notable music festival can be purchased at Costco Wholesale Stores.

J. Carter, the founder of ONE MusicFest, shared an image of event tickets on the shelves of the popular box store, retailing at $149.99 for general admission. The coveted ticket was packaged in a decorative design bearing the ONE MusicFest logo and attention-grabbing graphic.

“Membership has its privileges,” Carter’s Instagram caption read. “Catch your @onemusicfest one day tickets at Costco’s while supplies last.”

Social media users were fascinated by the display, which featured ONE MusicFest tickets stocked between gift cards and postage stamps, and on the shelf like any other products and goods found in a convenience store.

Atlanta native and former music executive Shanti Das called the initiative “incredible marketing.” The general response among IG users is that the partnership is “fire,” with Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski and music producer Ray Daniel co-signing and leaving flame emojis in the comment section.

Costco’s ticketing partnership isn’t new. The retailer sells tickets for a multitude of activities, including concerts, music festivals, and sporting events.

ONE MusicFest boasts an exquisite lineup for 2025. The two-day festival takes place on Oct. 25-26 and features acts that will entertain thousands of multigenerational festivalgoers.

ONE Musicfest25

Headliners not only include Atlanta’s own musical royalty: Future, The Dungeon Family, and Ludacris—but megastars Mary J. Blige, Doechii, The Roots, Busta Rhymes, and Marvin Sapp. Also slated to perform are several heavy-hitters: Clipse, Jazmin Sullivan, Kehlani, and Ari Lenox. The event plans to feature the “World’s largest trail ride set.” Concertgoers are in for a musical experience, and Costco cardholders can cop those tickets online or in stores.

