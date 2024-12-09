OneUnited Bank Named On Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Best In Business List

The nation’s largest Black-owned bank, OneUnited Bank, was named in Inc. Magaine’s 2024 Best in Business list in Financial Services according to PRNewsire.

The publication’s annual list recognizes the “best of the best” within industry-leading companies, including technology, business, finance, health care, and retail. Inc. listed OneUnited as an institution that has achieved groundbreaking milestones, levitating business wins, customer expansion, progressive product launches, increased market share and industry-defining accomplishments.

By being in business for over 50 years, OneUnited honed in on fostering better financial wellness within the communities it serves. Being added to this list proves the bank’s commitment to withstanding that level of service. “We are incredibly proud to have been recognized by INC Magazine for our accomplishments in the financial services industry. Every day, we witness the transformative power of financial empowerment and the difference it makes in people’s lives,” OneUnited’s Chairman and CEO, Kevin Cohee, said.

“This drives our passion and commitment to continue our mission.”

The bank labels banking as not just a service but more of a personalized experience that helps customers make informed financial decisions. Its robust technology offering includes an impressive use of artificial intelligence and data aggregation to increase financial literacy, improve users’ financial health, payday loan alternatives offering, and bridge the economic and opportunity gaps that customers experience every day.

It’s the clear vision and mission that OneUnited possesses that made it easy for Inc. to add them to the list. “For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do,” Inc.’s editor-in-chief Mike Hofman said.

“These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects.”

Being added to the list comes just a few weeks after the bank received the prestigious Talent Maximization Award for Financial Literacy Innovation during the 2024 Investment Diversity Advisory Council (iDAC) Global Finance Summit, according to Yahoo Finance. The summit’s theme, “The iDAC Global Finance Summit on Talent Maximization,” was inspired by the Renaissance era, which was known for transformative scientific, artistic, and cultural advancements through inclusive and diverse perspectives.

OneUnited’s Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Robert Patrick Cooper, says the award came as the organization reflects on a “relentless pursuit of innovative solutions for communities of color.” “We believe that through cutting-edge technology, we can redefine financial literacy and create opportunities for those who have often been sidelined,” Cooper said.

