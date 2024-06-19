by Daniel Johnson 97-Year-Old ‘Grandmother Of Juneteenth’ Receives Keys To New Home 85 Years After Racist Attack The home was given to Opal Lee just days before Juneteenth will be celebrated, the holiday she pushed to have recognized as a national holiday.









Ninety-seven-year-old Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” received the keys to her new Fort Worth, Texas, home on June 14. The new home was fittingly built on the same lot that racists ran her family out of when she was only 12 years old on June 19, 1939. Even more appropriate, the home was given to Lee just days before Juneteenth will be celebrated, the holiday she pushed to have recognized as a national holiday.

As the Associated Press reports, Lee is overjoyed with her new house. “I’m so happy I don’t know what to do. Everybody will know that this is going to be a happy place.” Lee told the AP.

A historic homecoming for the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”. When Opal Lee was 12, a racist mob drove her family out of their Texas home. She was gifted a new home on the very same land today. pic.twitter.com/fOq2vigTQZ — Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) June 14, 2024

The grandmother of Juneteenth, Opal Lee, got the keys to her new home in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday. The 97-year-old's home sits on the same lot where her parents bought a house when she was 12, but a racist mob drove her family from their land 85 years ago. pic.twitter.com/nVNkKrPU5S — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) June 15, 2024

It’s a homecoming 85 years in the making for a Fort Worth civil rights icon.



"I don't have but one word – scrumptious,” Dr. Opal Lee said with a laugh. “I am so happy. I just wish everybody could be as happy as I am now.”https://t.co/8esQReg0GC — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) June 15, 2024

The home was built and supplied with furniture due to the support of several Dallas/Fort Worth area groups and Lee wishes to have an open house so she can properly greet her neighbors. Lee does not remember a lot about the attack, but from what she told NBC 5, what she does remember has stayed with her for 85 years. At the time of the attack, her family was the first Black family to move into the neighborhood.

“Would you believe that the newspaper said there were about 500 people gathered across the street over there,” Lee told NBC 5. “And do you know the policemen were all there and when my dad came home from work with a gun the police told him if he busted a cap, they would let the mob have us.”

Lee continued, “Our parents worked like Trojans to get us out of there. They took us down a few blocks and that’s where we stayed. I was going to put a house on it for sale and then Habitat brought me the plans of a house they planned to build. I was so happy I could have done a Holy dance! I was awestruck. I didn’t know how to act and I have decided that house, that the house I live in, I’m going to leave [that house] and only bring my toothbrush to the new one.”

The Habitat that Lee referred to is Trinity Habitat for Humanity, the Dallas branch of the Habitat for Humanity non-profit, that partnered with Opal Lee’s non-profit, Citizens Concerned with Human Dignity to break ground on the lot. To make the purchase of the land legally binding, Lee was sold the land for $10. Lee was intimately involved in the process, she handpicked the flooring, fixtures, and lighting for her home and a grant from TexasCapital provided Lee with the money to have her home fully furnished. JCPenney, which has long been supportive of Lee, provided her with basic kitchen appliances, dinnerware, home decor, and bedroom and bathroom linens for her home.

Lee, meanwhile, looks forward to the rest of her days after the ceremony, which filled her home with activists, community leaders, and her supporters who all welcomed her to her new abode. As she told NBC 5, “This world should be one where there’s no strife. And I don’t know how that will happen but I’m looking forward to being a peaceful old lady.”

RELATED CONTENT: CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH 2024 WITH BLACK ENTERPRISE