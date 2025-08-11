OpenAI’s New GPT-5 Offers ‘Ph.D.-Level Expert’ Responses, CEO Says

As OpenAI’s ChatGPT keeps turning everyday users into AI enthusiasts, the company has introduced its new GPT-5 model, capable of delivering expert-level results.

On August 7, OpenAI released GPT-5, the highly anticipated next generation of its growing AI technology, responsible for a global reshape of business strategy and culture as we know it, Reuters reports. Rolling out to all 700 million ChatGPT users, developers say GPT-5 delivers expert-level responses—especially in writing, health, and finance.

“GPT-5 is really the first time that I think one of our mainline models has felt like you can ask a legitimate expert, a Ph.D.-level expert, anything,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during a press briefing. “One of the coolest things it can do is write you good instantaneous software. This idea of software on demand is going to be one of the defining features of the GPT-5 era.”

Demos at the press briefing showcased GPT-5’s expanded capabilities, from generating fully functional software from simple text prompts, known as “vibe coding,” to tackling complex coding, science, and math problems.

For the first time, users will have access to OpenAI’s test-time compute technology for more challenging prompts, which Altman called vital to the company’s mission of building AI that benefits all of humanity.

“We need to build a lot more infrastructure globally to have AI locally available in all these markets,” Altman said, noting that current AI investment remains insufficient.

GPT-5 combines multiple OpenAI models into a single platform, with ChatGPT selecting the best model to match each user’s prompt. But as with any new release, consumer reception will take time to settle, with many Reddit users since GPT-5’s launch labeling it a “disaster” and a “downgrade” from GPT-4.

“I wished that 4o would be more real about feedback but still humane, less sycophantic, better guardrails,” one Redditor wrote. “What I’ve seen so far of 5 seems to be a downgrade across the board for the most part.”

“It feels like a less intelligent Gemini now,” added someone else.

