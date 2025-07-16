Technology by Sharelle B. McNair It Looks Like ChatGPT Called Out Sick For Thousands Of AI Users The July 16 outage marks the second of its kind this month.







OpenAI’s services experienced another major global outage, causing major disruptions across ChatGPT, Sora, and the GPT API, MoneyControl reports.

The July 15 outage, which appears to have entered a second day, marks the second of its kind this month affecting regions including North America, Europe, and Asia. Now concerns are being raised about just how reliable AI as it continues to expand.

With OpenAI’s status page confirming a “degraded performance” across multiple services with a statement saying, “we have identified elevated error rates and are working on a mitigation,” social media platforms were flooded with complaints from users. Some of the complaints push narratives of blank chat screens, incomplete responses, and login issues correlated to users being stuck in verification loops.

There were also issues of random disconnections during active work sessions resulting in loss of work. “Damn, ChatGPT down feels like having a power outage at this point,” X user @hardcapital_x wrote.

ChatGPTis free for users, those with paid subscriptions were experiencing the same outages.

Developers that are fans of Codex, used for programming assistance and Sora for video generation, also experienced massive delays.

According to Entrepreneur, as of April 2025, ChatGPT had approximately 500 million global users on a weekly basis. In the same month, the startup company raised $40 billion at a valuation of $300 billion, labeled as the biggest private tech deal recorded ever.

So users may have a reason to complain about repeated outages. However, there are things to do to bypass the time. OpenAI recommends users should stop making repeated attempts to login since it could trigger security locks. The platform also recommends checking the official status page for live updates and most importantly, making sure to save work on an external outlet to avoid data loss during the outages.

