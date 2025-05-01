Education by Sharelle Burt John Hope Bryant And Operation HOPE Raise Financial Literacy Awareness With Green Socks Day Participants were recommended to take a selfie or video wearing green socks and then post on social media platforms using the hashtag #greensocksday.







John Hope Bryant’s Operation HOPE celebrated the end of Financial Literacy Month on April 30 with the Green Socks Day Challenge as a visible way to highlight the importance of financial literacy.

As a nationwide movement, Hope Bryant and stars of the corporate, sports, and entertainment world supported the Green Socks Day Challenge by wearing the vibrant socks, stating, “Put Your Best Foot Forward.” In collaboration with Operation HOPE, the initiative was supported by Financial Literacy for All (FL4A) to promote financial literacy as a national priority and gain traction across state lines, empowering individuals, organizations, and communities to take necessary action by supporting financial education for all.

Participants were encouraged to take a selfie or video wearing green socks and post it on social media using the hashtag # GreenSocksDay. A quiz is also available for those interested in assessing their financial literacy. According to a press release, Operation HOPE will feature standout green sock wearers on Nasdaq’s Times Square Tower in New York City.

While the socks can be purchased at Walmart locations, other companies that support the initiative include major financial institutions such as US Bank, Truist, and Huntington Bank. Other companies on board include iHeartMedia, Delta Air Lines, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, Nasdaq, Shopify, OpenAI, and UPS.

Hope Bryant also received support from the U.S. government at the beginning of the yearly celebration. While meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the two longtime colleagues emphasized the importance of financial education being built into the fabric of American life, discussing ways to deepen the collaboration between the public and private sectors with efforts to expand access to financial tools and knowledge. “For too long, financial literacy has been treated as a luxury,” Secretary Bessent said.

“It’s a necessity, just like reading and writing. John and I have been aligned on this for nearly a decade, and I’m proud to stand with him this April and beyond.”

Beyond April, corporations, small businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to engage employees in the initiative by hosting financial literacy events and pushing financial literacy resources.

