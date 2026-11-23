Photo by Arturo Holmes/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images News by Sidnee Michelle ‘Oprah Daily’ Publication To Shut Down After 26 Years Winfrey addressed the closure in a personal letter.







Oprah Winfrey’s lifestyle publication, Oprah Daily, will shut down Dec. 31, ending a 26-year publishing partnership with Hearst Magazines and closing a significant chapter in the billionaire media mogul’s business empire, USA Today reports.

Hearst confirmed the closure in a statement to the outlet after employees were notified in an internal memo on Nov. 18. The publication, originally launched as O, The Oprah Magazine in 2000, will discontinue its print and digital operations, subscriptions, and membership community.

The shutdown marks the end of a publishing venture that contributed to Winfrey’s status as a trailblazing Black businesswoman whose influence extended beyond television into lifestyle media, publishing, and consumer products.

“We’re deeply grateful to Oprah and her team for an extraordinary partnership,” a Hearst spokesperson told the outlet, acknowledging the publication’s contributions to wellness, inspiration, and personal growth.

Winfrey, 72, addressed the closure in a personal letter published Nov. 19, reflecting on the magazine’s mission and its relationship with readers.

“Endings are never easy. Especially when something has been a meaningful part of your life for so long,” Winfrey wrote.

Launched in April 2000 through a partnership between Hearst and Winfrey’s Harpo Entertainment, O, The Oprah Magazine became a prominent lifestyle publication covering women’s empowerment, relationships, wellness, and personal development.

The magazine also demonstrated Winfrey’s ability to translate her television success into a publishing business, expanding her influence in an industry where Black women have historically faced barriers to ownership and leadership.

In 2020, the publication ended its monthly print schedule before rebranding as Oprah Daily in 2021, expanding its digital presence while maintaining quarterly print editions.

The closure follows the release of Winfrey’s 2026 Favorite Things list, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her influential holiday gift guide.

Although Oprah Daily is ending, Winfrey plans to continue expanding her media ventures through The Oprah Podcast and an immersive experience at Sphere in Las Vegas, scheduled for April.

The shutdown concludes a 26-year publishing legacy that helped demonstrate the commercial power of Winfrey’s personal brand and her lasting influence on media and entrepreneurship.

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