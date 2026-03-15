Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Oprah And H.E.R. Tap Sheldon Candis To Direct Their HBCU Series, ‘The B Side’ The show is another project in development focusing on the diverse lives and culture found at HBCUs.







Oprah Winfrey and H.E.R. have found the director for their upcoming HBCU drama series.

Titled “The B-Side,” the show is being developed by the Black women producing duo of Winfrey and H.E.R. The show will focus on the students and communities surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Now, the series has gained more momentum with Sheldon Candis appointed to the director’s chair, as reported by HBCU Buzz. A Baltimore native, Candis has directed multiple projects, such as the 2012 feature “Luv” and 2022 DC Comics superhero series “Naomi.” The USC Film School graduate also directed an episode for “Colin in Black & White,” a 2021 limited series based on the life of former NFL quarterback and racial justice activist Colin Kaepernick.

Now, Candis will help lead this new series focusing on this unique sector of Black America. The series will center on students as they matriculate through these esteemed institutions, exploring their identity, ambition, and sacrifices to reach their dreams beyond graduation.

“The B-Side” will also offer viewers a widened scope on the culture and challenges surrounding these schools. Since 90s sitcom “A Different World” first aired, a modern interest in HBCUs has grown. Now, this project aims to take viewers back to the yard.

The coming-of-age drama speeds up development as another HBCU series, a Netflix reboot of the beloved “Cosby Show” spinoff, begins production. While that show will expand upon the characters and community at the fictional Hillman College, “The B Side” will offer another story in HBCU storytelling.

With Candis now involved in the project, the show can continue its search for a cast and a network for distribution. The news comes amid reports that another HBCU project involving Winfrey and H.E.R., a dance-related film titled “Major,” has signed on Jamal Sims as its director, as reported by Deadline.

As several HBCU-focused projects get ready for production, the entertainment landscape is now making way for underrepresented stories to take over the big and small screen.

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